Zhirinovsky: I am revoking the law on the sale of beer in stadiums!

Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky announced his intention to withdraw the law on the sale of beer in stadiums, which was put forward by his party.

“I am revoking the law on the sale of beer at the stadium, but why is it? A person will get drunk from beer at the stadium: he will drink one bottle, then the second – and that’s it …

Have they proved in Europe that two glasses of beer won’t make a person drunk? And how many percent of alcohol do we have in beer, not 2% as in Finland, for example? Ask your fans if you need beer at the stadium. We were asked in a cunning way that the law on the sale of beer was passed by the Liberal Democratic Party, and not the government. Then they will say that because of the Liberal Democratic Party, the percentage of people who drink has increased.

United Russia, with a cunning maneuver, slipped this bill to us so that this law would come from us. Nobody coordinated anything with me! Understand me – the Liberal Democratic Party cannot pass this law, because we have 40 votes, and they have 340. United Russia will accept anything, they have 340 votes, if the government approves. It was important for me to hear the opinion of the fans.

When we banned smoking in public places, we have reduced the number of smokers and respiratory diseases. The same goes for alcohol. Our young generation also does not smoke or drink, this is due to the small amount of advertising of tobacco and alcoholic products, “- quotes Zhirinovsky’s words” RB Sport “.