[Утечка] Intel 12th Gen Processor Prices Leaked,

Sakhtafzarmag has published benchmark results and prices for Intel Core i9-12900KF, Core i7-12700KF, Core i5-12600KF processors.

No details about the test assembly were announced, and therefore we recommend taking everything written below with a great deal of skepticism, but the data is still interesting. Let’s start with the prices:

i9-12900K – $ 599

i9-12900 – $ 509

i7-12700K – $ 429

i7-12700 – $ 359

i5-12600K – $ 279

i5-12600 – $ 249

i5-12400 – $ 203

If you believe the data from the article, then the i9 processors, regardless of the unlocked multiplier, will have the same number of cores and even base frequencies and boost frequencies. The stones differ from each other only in the TDP value at both levels, as well as the overclocking capability and price. The same is true for both processors in the i7 line.

As for the i5, it is stated that only the 12600K will have at its disposal 4 “small” cores, and the younger models will be content with only 6 “large” cores with Hyper-Threading support.

In the benchmarks, it turns out that the new items will be monsters of single-threaded computing, but at the same time they will also equal AMD’s top offerings in multi-threaded performance.

The release of Intel 12th generation processors is expected in November this year, along with the Z690 platform and DDR5 RAM.