2021 European Volleyball Championship Russian national team beat Ukraine 3-1 review September 11, Russia reached the Euro Volleyball quarterfinals – September 11, 2021

Everyone expected that Russia would hack to death with Serbia in the Euro volleyball playoffs, but the Finns, who managed to beat Turkey, mixed all the cards in the 1/8 finals. Because of this, the command Tuomasa Sammelvuo unexpectedly came to Ukraine. Political tensions attracted a lot of attention to the match even before it started. Nevertheless, the opponents did not have any loud statements and refusals to play with ours, as expected.

The only thing that added piquancy to the game was the motivation of the Ukrainians. For the victory over Russia and reaching the quarterfinals of the national team tournament Ugisa Krastinsha Federation partners and the chain of shopping centers “Epicenter” promised an incentive in the form of 10 million hryvnia. And in the first game, Ukrainian volleyball players showed that they are ready to justify the hopes of people who support their sport.

The Russians, after the exchange of balls, were able to come out ahead due to a number of attacks, softening on the block and a cool serve Pavel Pankov (14:10), but soon lost all advantage. The Ukrainians were much better at blocking (4: 0 per set) – 14:14. Sammelvuo’s timeout did not help. Ours acted too nervously and slowly. In the end, it all led to collapse: mistakes Egor Klyuki and Pankova allowed the rivals to lead the story – 22:25.

A short pause helped the Russians to come to their senses: Ivan Yakovlev and Kluk bombarded the Ukrainians with attacks, and Dmitry Volkov proved to be great in serving (even gave an ace) – 7: 2. Krastinsh advised his people to endure and not panic, but it was too late. Our people joined not only at the reception, but also at the block – 14: 7. Even the opponents’ successful jerks did not frighten the Sammelvuo guys – 14:18. It was only necessary to wait for Kluka to come out to serve: Yegor earned 8 set points for the team. The implementation required only one – 25:16.

The next set began with an unpleasant episode in which Kluka and Valentin Golubev… The clash of the players was so unpleasant that Yegor held his elbow for a long time. Fortunately, the player was spared the injury. While ours were moving away from this moment, Ukraine came out ahead – 5: 2. The Russians failed to close the gap: we experienced problems with serving and receiving – 10:14. Sammelvuo even had to be released instead of Pankov Igor Kobzar…

It was possible to stop the chase only in the middle of the game, when Volkov, Kobzar and Yakovlev tried to attack, and the block sent the ball under the back line – 14:14. After that, a protracted exchange began. The guys from Sammelvuo were the first to stop the swing. Yaroslav Podlesnykh powerfully attacked, and Yakovlev built an ace – 23:21. The confusion in the next episode almost caused a scandal between Kobzar and Volkov, but nothing happened. Effective hit Ilya Kovalev in the center did not break ours – 22:23. Following Kobzar unexpectedly threw off (24:22), and Kluka and Yakovlev worked clearly on the block – 25:22.

After that, Russia, alas, did not get any easier: Ukraine continued to struggle for reaching the quarterfinals and a major promotion. The teams were in the lead one by one, but from the score 13:13 the swing started again. Even our plague bloc could not change the course of the meeting. As a result, Volkov got tired of it: he carried out two great attacks, which brought his team forward – 18:16. Then Kluka filed for elimination, and Yakovlev attacked next to the net on the courage – 20:16. Despite the desperate attempts of the opponents to catch hold of the set, the guys from Sammelvuo maintained the advantage, having issued an exit to the next stage of the tournament – 25:22.

***

It seems that it was one of the most expensive matches in the Euro: few people are now motivated by money. The Russians, in front of the fans who supported the Ukrainians, deprived them of a decent fortune. Nevertheless, the opponents still need to say thanks for the fact that the match turned out to be worthy of the playoffs. And the next one, by the way, will not be worse: on September 14, our team will meet either Poland or Finland. It is obvious that the Poles, after the failure at the Olympics, dream of taking the title at home.