54-year-old busty Salma Hayek in a swimsuit surprised fans with her natural beauty

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek posted a selfie in a swimsuit and again surprised fans. She shared the photo on her Instagram page.

The picture posted online shows the 54-year-old celebrity without makeup in a red bikini and with wet hair. “I pretend to think about something deep, while I take this selfie from the side and hope that I’m in the frame,” she signed the post, which got 585 thousand likes.

instagram.com/salmahayek/

Her fans began to express their admiration in the comments. “Red suits your face”, “You are as stunning and beautiful as you were 20 years ago”, “Sexy Mexican!”, “Pretty Woman! It’s very funny. I take exactly the same selfies, ”“ Perfect, ”they said.

Previously, “Scotch” featured the gregarious seal, which became a star for its love of cuddling.

A friendly seal appeared on the beach during quarantine and was there completely alone for a while. Apparently, he missed people and now he cannot communicate with them in any way. Although Sammy looks like just kindness itself, a group of volunteers (protectors of wild animals) advises people not to contact him too closely, since he is still a wild animal that can behave unpredictably if he decides that something threatens him.