A Borderlands spin-off about the magical world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has been announced. Reedus

Developer Gearbox has finally revealed a Borderlands spin-off titled Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and has also announced an official release date for the project.

The new game will depart from the classic canon and plunge the gamer into the world of board games, magic, dragons and huge swords.

The trailer showcases many iconic situations, including fantastic locations and magical weapons.

In the story, players join a team playing the board game Tiny Tina, which takes place in a traditional fantasy setting. The strange, wizarding world features majestic castles, giant mushroom forests, underground caves and mountains filled with trolls.

The game departs from the traditional Borderlands formula: you will fight evil creatures with magic bows, axes and swords. And all this splendor explodes with an abundance of bright colors and multi-colored unicorns.

In addition, players will have powerful magic in their arsenal that will allow them to unleash meteors on enemies, turn enemies into flying sheep, and even freeze entire crowds.

In fact, the whole project is built on the D&D board setting – it’s a game within a game. The adventure allows you to customize your character and create a multi-class set of abilities, which is unusual for fans of the franchise, but still many of the Borderlands birthmarks they will find here.

As for the origins, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a fully-fledged stand-alone sequel to Borderlands 2: Assault on Dragon Keep. The game has a cute visual style reminiscent of the original series, and the gameplay is likely to be fun and addicting.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will release on March 25, 2022 via the Epic Games Store.