Admiral lost to Metallurg in overtime and suffered the fifth defeat of the season – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Friday, September 10, Admiral lost in overtime to Metallurg Magnitogorsk – 3: 4. The “sailors” were leading two goals during the meeting, but about a minute before the end of the third period, “Magnitogorsk” managed to equalize, and then take the lead. The match took place at the Arena-Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

The owners of the ice opened the score in this meeting. In the third minute of the match, Metallurg earned the majority and began to put pressure. True, the puck flew into the goal when the fifth player of the “Admiral” was already on the ice. Maxim Karpov broke through the goalkeeper’s defense after the passes of two Canadian legionnaires.

The team from Vladivostok scored twice more penalties, but held out, and ten minutes later equalized the score: Andrei Obidin drove out of the gate and made an accurate shot.

This was followed by a prolonged scoring drought. “MMK” spent more time in the attack, but “Admiral” defended in an organized manner. In some moments, luck was on the side of the Primorsky club: twice the steelworkers hit the frame of Nalimov’s goal.

In the middle of the second period, “Admiral” already earned the majority twice. During the next game in unequal compositions, Rihards Bukarts distinguished himself, who was the first on the rebound. For the striker from Latvia, this puck became the third of the season. Metallurg’s mentor even requested a video review, but he showed that the goal was scored according to the rules and the sailors got two more minutes of power play.

In the third period, Primorye distinguished themselves once again. Mikhail Kotlyarevsky rolled to the goal, processed the bounced puck and shot Juho Olkinuora point-blank. After that, Metallurg had a change of goalkeeper, Vasily Koshechkin appeared at post number one.

For about ten minutes, “Magnitka” was looking for the keys to the gate of the “Admiral” and at the end of the meeting they were found. Five minutes before the end, Maxim Karpov scored, and in a minute and 11 seconds, Maye Philip scored, playing in the 6 vs 4 format with an empty net. Then there was overtime, where Nikita Korostelev put an end to this match.

“Admiral” earned three points on this trip in five matches and will return to Vladivostok, where on September 14 they will play against Dynamo Moscow. The tickets for this game have already been sold out.

“It’s a shame to lose such games. I am not belittling Metallurg’s merits, but before the second conceded goal we played well and deserved to win, – noted after the match head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky… – Somewhere the victory was close, and it played a cruel joke on us. Believe it too early. But I want to support the guys: we are returning home from a difficult trip, to our native fans. Every component gets better and better with every game. But until they brought it to perfection – games every other day, not enough time. If we play as before the second conceded puck, then everything will turn out well. We lacked the preseason workload, lacked game practice. The legionnaires arrived late. But that should be left aside, sounds like excuses. However, there is no game “chemistry” yet – it was felt in the first matches of the season especially until now ”.

Metallurg (Magnitogorsk) – Admiral (Vladivostok) – 4: 3 OT (1: 1, 0: 1, 2: 1, 1: 0)

1: 0 – Karpov (Curry, Maye), 4:22;

1: 1 – Obidin (Shulak), 12:32;

1: 2 – Bukarts (bol., Mozik, Shulak), 33:41;

1: 3 – Kotlyarevsky (Shevchenko), 45:18;

2: 3 – Karpov (Zemchenok, Korostelev), 55:40;

3: 3 – Maye (big, Hultstrem, Yakovlev), 58:49;

4: 3 – Korostelev (Chibisov), 62:22.

Goalkeepers: Olkinuora (Koshechkin, 45:18, 57: 45–58: 49) – Nalimov.

Fine: 12 – 14.

Throws: 38 (15 + 7 + 12 + 4) – 20 (7 + 8 + 4 + 1).

Judges: Birin, Ravodin.