An ice complex for 3 billion will be built over Salavat Yulaev Avenue in Ufa :: Bashkortostan :: RBK

The facility will be built on a concession basis; it is planned to build it for the 450th anniversary of the Bashkir capital.

In Ufa, a sports and educational complex named after Alexander Semak will be built on a concession over Salavat Yulaev Avenue. At the international forum “Russia – a country of sports” taking place in Kazan, the fund signed a memorandum of cooperation in the implementation of regional projects of public-private partnership with the government of Bashkiria and System Concessions (a subsidiary of AFK Sistema).

As the managing director of the fund Olga Semak told RBC Ufa, the complex is planned to be built over Salavat Yulaev Avenue right on the tunnel. Now the future building is being designed, it is planned to build it for the 450th anniversary of Ufa in 2024. The total area of ​​the site for the construction of the complex is 3.2 hectares, the area of ​​the object itself will be determined by the project.

The volume of investments in the creation of the complex will amount to about 3 billion rubles. Now the regional government, together with the fund, is preparing an application for attracting a capital grant to finance the facility from the federal budget. The remaining amounts will be financed by the republican budget and the concessionaire.

“There will be two ice arenas, a 25-meter pool, a hockey center, a choreographic hall and a hall for team sports. There will be an emphasis on hockey and figure skating academies for children, as well as amateur hockey teams, that is, the focus will be on mass sports. We have already discussed the project with the Ministry of Sports of Russia, we liked it, and we have very good chances to attract federal funding, ”Olga Semak said.

For the first time, the project was presented at the International Urban Forum in June 2020, then it received the support of the head of the region Radiy Khabirov. Later, the fund won the all-Russian competition of projects “Priorities for Growth” with the support of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture and the Presidential Grants Fund.