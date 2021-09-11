An insider spoke about Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie after breaking up and his affair with Aliya Shokat

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt / Aaliyah Shokat

Self-isolation has deprived people of the opportunity to communicate with a wide circle, but the closest circle rallied. Despite the scandalous breakup, the relationship between 56-year-old Brad Pitt and 44-year-old Angelina Jolie has improved during the coronavirus pandemic. According to an insider, the ex-couple continues to raise six children together, the youngest of whom see their father every few days.

The relationship between Brad and Angelina is now much better than it used to be: it has become friendly and warm. Both he and she strive to find solutions that suit both. It became easier for them to solve tasks related to guardianship, – told the press a source from the environment of the actors.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The eldest adopted sons, 18-year-old Maddox and 16-year-old Pax, do not see their father, but 15-year-old Zakhara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old Knox and Vivienne visit him every few days. Brad and Angelina came to such an agreement, and it is not so difficult for them to implement it, since Pitt and Jolie live not far from each other – in the Los Angeles area of ​​Los Feliz. The road from the actor’s mansion, which he owns for 20 years, to the actress’s house, bought for 25 million dollars, takes ten minutes.

According to an insider, Jolie is happy with Pitt’s sober lifestyle (the actor’s addiction to alcohol, we recall, played a role in their separation). Some informants associate the onset of the white streak in Brad’s life with the appearance next to him of the 31-year-old actress Alia Shokat, with whom he is still seen. Rumors about their romance appeared last fall. According to insiders, Shokat lives near Pitt and regularly visits him.

They ordered burgers and pizza. And sometimes they ride the coast in one of his cars – said the source.



Aliya Shokat