Angelina Jolie admitted that her 16-year-old daughter had surgery | People

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie revealed that her 16-year-old daughter Zahara, whom she adopted in Ethiopia, recently underwent surgery. However, which one, the star decided not to disclose.

This is reported by the Daily Mail with reference to Time Magazine. According to insiders, Jolie also complained about modern medicine, which is sorely lacking in knowledge about black people. Because, as the actress noted, almost no book describes the skin problems that they may have.

Video of the day

“Recently, my daughter Zahara, whom I adopted from Ethiopia, underwent surgery, and after that the nurse advised me to call them if her skin“ turns pink ”… I have children of different backgrounds. And I know that when everyone had a rash, it looked completely different depending on the color of their skin. But whenever I looked at the medical records, the reference point was always white skin, “Jolie said.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Angelina Jolie is an American film, television and voice actress, film director, screenwriter, producer, fashion model, and UN Goodwill Ambassador. Winner of the Academy Awards, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jolie, married to Brad Pitt, adopted Maddox’s three children, Zahara and Pax. In addition to the adopted ones, the ex-spouses have their own children: Shiloh and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marschelin.

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, Angelina Jolie starred with a swarm of bees to draw attention to the problem of their disappearance. The footage was taken for National Geographic.