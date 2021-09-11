Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agreed to send their children to a regular school

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt from the very beginning began to resemble a real TV series – so many scandals and intrigues accompanied it that only had time to record. However, over time, the passions subsided, the spouses were able to agree and are now trying to raise their children together. They also agreed on the education of their children. According to the Blast agency, the former spouses decided on the “traditional” form of education, that is, they decided to send them to a regular school.

The couple’s eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, is now studying at a university in South Korea (but due to the coronavirus outbreak, he temporarily returned to Los Angeles), so the decision will affect his siblings: 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara , 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.



Angelina Jolie with children: Knox, Zakhara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh

For the former couple’s 14 years of marriage, their children were homeschooled, as Jolie and Pitt regularly traveled around the world to film. Often the work was delayed for many months, so the spouses always took tutors for their children on trips. But now that Angelina and Brad are no longer as often acting in films as before, they have the opportunity to send their children to a regular school. It is said that it was the actor who insisted on this, since he does not want his children to be “isolated”.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with children

Jolie herself admitted in an interview that she did not receive enough knowledge at school, and education is very important for her.

Now, according to insiders, Jolie is engaged in online education with her children.

Angelina and her children adhere to their usual routine. Every day she wakes them up early in the morning and forces them to begin their school assignments soon after,

So after the quarantine ends, Jolie and Pitt will probably start looking after a school for their children.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara and son Pax