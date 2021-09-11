Angelina Jolie demands to remove the judge of her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

For four years now, 45-year-old Angelina Jolie and 56-year-old Brad Pitt have not been able to put an end to their divorce proceedings, and in this case, it seems, a new round has been outlined. The press reports that the actress has filed a motion with the Los Angeles Supreme Court to remove private judge John Uderkirk, who was in charge of the custody of six children of the former Hollywood couple.

Two years ago, Jolie renewed her contract with him, but it seems that she changed her plans and tactics. According to the Associated Press, the reason for her demand was the alleged existence of a business relationship between Uderkirk and one of Brad Pitt’s lawyers, about which the lawyers did not promptly notify the other participants in the trial.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s defense petition states that the actor’s lawyer allegedly acted for the benefit of the judge’s financial interests. The trial of movie stars is held behind closed doors, so the press does not know all the details of the proceedings, so it remains only to be content with incomplete information that generates rumors.

In 2019, the marriage between Jolie and Pitt was dissolved, but their dispute in court did not end, as celebrities could not agree on the division of property and custody of the children.



Angelina Jolie with children