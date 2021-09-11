Angelina Jolie held an online meeting and discussed the coronavirus pandemic: video

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, 44, took part in a video call with California’s chief surgeon Nadine Bark Harris for Time magazine. They talked about the risks the coronavirus poses to children living in unsafe conditions and facing domestic violence. When the doctor noted that it is very important that people seek help from each other, Jolie immediately agreed with her.

I think it’s very important that people hear this. You need to love each other, keep in touch with each other. I really hope that people will hear this and lend a helping hand, pay more attention to those who need it, and will not sit still and think that this is not their business,

– she said.

Jolie added that since children don’t go to school, teachers don’t see bruises and people can’t find out what’s going on in some families.

In her article for Time magazine, the actress wrote that although children are less susceptible to the coronavirus, they are “especially vulnerable to other consequences of the pandemic on society.”

Isolating the victim from family and friends is a well-known abuser control tactic, meaning that the social distancing required to stop the spread of COVID-19 will inadvertently contribute to increased psychological trauma and suffering for the most vulnerable children.

– she wrote.

Jolie noted that schools are a safe place and provide protection for those children who live in cruelty and danger.

And it’s not just that children have lost support. Lockdown also means fewer adults see what’s going on. In cases of child abuse, child protection services are most often approached by third parties such as teachers, school counselors, after-school program coordinators and coaches.

– she concluded.