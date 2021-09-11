Angelina Jolie reveals why she joined Marvel

Actress Angelina Jolie, Oscar winner in Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted, revealed in a recent interview what prompted her to take on the Marvel Comic. No one expected that Jolie, who has bypassed action films for the past 12 years, will become part of a new fantasy film series. In “The Eternals”, which will be presented to viewers in November 2021, Jolie played Tena, a warrior from the Eternal race who has the ability to use cosmic energy and create any weapon out of it.

Angelina Jolie in an interview with Disney’s D23 Magazine:

“For what reason did I choose to star in this film? I wanted to be part of such a diverse family in terms of cast. It didn’t matter to me what size my role was.”

Apparently, the actress was impressed with how seriously Marvel takes the film adaptations of their comics and that the studio does not hesitate to introduce characters with a non-European appearance into the plot. The Eternals are, in this respect, the most striking example of a differentiated team. Having hired the Chinese woman Chloe Zhao, who had previously shot several independent films, to implement the project, Kevin Feige, who heads Marvel Studios, gave her complete freedom of action (at least that’s what they say). As a result, Zhao not only independently selected the cast, but also got the opportunity to modify the script according to her vision of the story.

“What surprised me the most about working with Chloe [Чжао, режиссером, – прим. ред.]is how literally down-to-earth she was. At the first cast meeting, she was barefoot and sat on the floor. It was then that we all realized that we perceive ourselves as geeks and outcasts – this tied us all even more tightly and added another layer to the history of “The Eternals”. It was our quirks and differences that became our superpowers. Chloe is a great equalizer: even though she had to work with a truly stellar cast, she treated us all with the same attention and care. “

The Eternals movie comic tells about the race of the Eternals, created for many thousands of years by the space gods Celestials. In addition to the Eternals, the gods created the Deviants – the complete opposite of their other children. Given that the Deviants turned out to be emotionally unstable and evil, the Eternals were able to protect people from them, but they were forbidden to intervene in other human conflicts. This is why none of the Eternals tried to help the Avengers fight Thanos. In the story, people who have returned from oblivion have released dark energy, which is about to destroy the Earth. The Eternals have only 7 days to save the planet.