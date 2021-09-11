Angelina Jolie spotted with kids shopping in West Hollywood

Angelina Jolie with children

The other day, 45-year-old Angelina Jolie was spotted with children (15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne) in a local store in West Hollywood. The Oscar winner chose the total black look for her release, complementing it with a black bag and beige Valentino mules. The actress gathered dark curls in a low bun and completed the look with stylish glasses.

All members of the star family were wearing masks in accordance with California regulations designed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The paparazzi followed Angelina and the children literally on their heels.



Zakhara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Last week, there were reports in the media about the extremely tense relationship between the star and her 56-year-old ex-husband Brad Pitt. The relationship of the couple, who is raising six children, has deteriorated to the point that the former spouses no longer go to family therapy. The custody trial is scheduled for next month.

Until recently, it seemed that Pitt and Jolie had reached an understanding on the issue of joint education of their children. However, Us Weekly claims that they are now at odds again over how much time they should each spend with Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne. The oldest child, Maddox, is 19 years old, so he is allowed to decide for himself whether or not to date his father, and, according to rumors, he no longer maintains any contact with Brad. The actor’s romance with Nicole Poturalski added fuel to the fire.

The actor insists on 50-50 custody, when the children spend as much time with their father as they do with their mother. Angelina disagreed with these terms. The insider added that Jolie will only sign the agreement if the children’s permanent place of residence is not Los Angeles. Younger children go to school in Los Angeles, and Angelina has always been against it. Earlier it was reported that the actress wants to move to the UK and take children with her to London.