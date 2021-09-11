Angelina Jolie told how her children have adapted to life in a pandemic

Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zakhara

The coronavirus pandemic has probably confused many, but the children of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie, 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne and Knox, by her own admission, perfectly adapted to the new life. In an interview with Enews, the actress said that her children are much better at coping with quarantine than she is.

They all stick together, they all help each other,

– she said.



Angelina Jolie with children

She said that while she was trying to make a schedule for her children, Zakhara took it into her own hands:

My daughter Zakhara knows how to organize everything better than me.

Angelina also said that she loves family movie nights.

We’re all getting together. All six children together, my eldest son returned home from Korea. We have a lot of popcorn and, like any family, we just put on pajamas and robes, stock up on snacks,

– said the actress.

Jolie also noted that her eldest son Maddox and Brad Pitt will be studying online from the United States for the time being, and admitted that she is very glad that all her children are at home again.

We are very happy,

– she concluded.



Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara and Shiloh

Despite the pandemic, Jolie continues to be active in humanitarian work, with a particular focus on children from vulnerable families. She has already donated a million dollars to No Kid Hungry, which provides food for low-income children.