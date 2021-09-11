Angelina Jolie: what tragedies she experienced on the way to fame

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie turned 45 on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses in the world, winner of Oscars and Golden Globes, sex symbol, the most beautiful woman in the world according to the world tabloids. The fate of the actress was not always so enviable: in her youth, Angelina pursued the idea of ​​committing suicide. OBOZREVATEL decided to remember what tragedies the actress had to endure on her way to fame.

Angie’s childhood

Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975 in a family of actors, where quarrels often arose on the basis of her father’s betrayal. When the girl was a year old, her parents filed for a divorce.

Angelina has always had a craving for acting and her career began at the age of 7 with the filming of an episode of the film “In Search of a Way Out”. She studied at the Lee Strasberg Film School, at the age of 14 she already performed on the catwalk and starred in the videos of the Rolling Stones and Lenny Kravitz, and at the age of 16 she began performing in the theater.

Bisexuality, drugs and psychological problems

In adolescence, Jolie’s psycho-emotional state began to change significantly – Angelina, who always grew up as an introverted child due to family problems, began to cut her body with a knife, and once almost died, hitting an important artery.

This “sobered” the young actress and served as an impetus for rethinking life. The girl began to read a lot, trying to understand herself. Later, Angelina was overtaken by another problem: the girl made an important decision for herself to start a modeling career and began to lose weight, which led her to the diagnosis of anorexia, which Jolie had been struggling with for a long time.

In addition, the young Angelina Jolie – the owner of an explosive and stubborn character – tried in every possible way to demonstrate “adulthood”: at a fairly young age, she brought a man into the house and introduced her mother as her civil husband.

Angelina’s mother did not object – on the contrary, she tried to support her. After that, the future star tried to seduce her mother’s beloved, which led to a “fatal” resentment against her daughter. At that moment, the family abandoned Jolie and she began to use drugs.

Even more scandals around her personal life were fueled by Jolie’s statements about her bisexuality. The most famous was the affair of the actress with her partner in the film “False Fire” Jenny Shimizu, who has American-Japanese descent. From a state close to suicide, Angelina was pulled out by her older brother, who finished his studies at the film school and invited his sister to participate in his projects. Once again, Angie realized that her calling was cinema.

Peak fame and oncology

Deafening fame overtook the actress after the release of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005. On the set, she met Brad Pitt, and soon the couple announced their engagement. Before that, Pitt broke off his past relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The love story of the main actors only fueled the audience’s interest in the tape.

In 2007, Jolie’s mother died of ovarian cancer, from the same disease as the actress’s grandmother. Having passed the necessary tests, doctors diagnosed a malignant gene that can cause cancer in a Hollywood star. Angelina Jolie fell into depression, suffered from panic attacks for a long time, and in 2013 decided to remove her breasts and ovaries.

Interestingly, Angelina Jolie is one of the most tattooed celebrities, there are about 20 tattoos on her body.

