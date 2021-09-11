Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne shopping in Hollywood: new photos

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivien

Weekend shopping in the family of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie is already a good old tradition. However, the actress goes shopping on weekdays, if she has free time. Yesterday, the star, along with 12-year-old daughter Vivienne went shopping in the trendy Los Feliz district of Los Angeles. Mom and daughter walked slowly hugging each other and enjoyed the family day.

Jolie appeared in public in the image of total black, choosing a loose long black dress, an oversized jacket and leather flip flops.

Despite the outward calmness, the actress, obviously, is now going through a difficult period in her life – she continues to fight for custody of children with 57-year-old ex-husband Brad Pitt. But, despite all her efforts and attempts to achieve her goal and emerge victorious from this battle, she still has not been able to do this – until the court takes her side.

Brad Pitt, in turn, according to insiders, is very saddened by the fact that his ex-wife is willing to do anything to win in court – even on charges of domestic violence on his part.

Brad is heartbroken that Angelina took this path. After their marriage, many emotions remained. He took responsibility for his actions and confessed to his past problems, he stopped drinking, – said the insiders.

Earlier it was reported that the court will decide on the custody of the children of the former spouses this month.