Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara shopping in Los Angeles

This year, 45-year-old Angelina Jolie appeared in public noticeably less often than before. Due to the pandemic, the actress, along with the children (19-year-old Maddox, who returned home from South Korea in March due to coronavirus, where he is studying at the institute, 17-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12 -year-old twins Knox and Vivien) tried to be at home whenever possible. However, the pre-Christmas time is a time when it is unlikely to be able to stay at home even if you wish: you need to get ready for the holiday and buy gifts for family and friends. So on Sunday, the star, along with her 15-year-old daughter Zakhara, went shopping in Los Angeles.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

In public, Jolie appeared in a black oversized coat and boots. She hid her face behind a black and yellow handkerchief, which she used instead of a protective mask. A small black Valentino shoulder bag complemented her look.

The actress herself is now concerned about the other side of the holiday. Last week, she released a video message giving advice to women who may face domestic abuse during the holidays. She noted that women should “talk to someone, try to find allies who can help them in emergencies” to protect themselves and their children.

For example, you can agree on a passcode with a friend or family member to alert them if you face an emergency. It’s sad to say, but you cannot be sure that all friends and family will always believe and support you. Often strangers will help you: other victims of domestic violence or religious communities,

– she said.

Jolie added that women need to be careful depending on the situation they are in.

Only you really know what danger you are in, and until you find support from the outside, you may feel completely alone,

– she concluded.