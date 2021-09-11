Angelina Jolie with her son Knox shopping in Los Angeles: new photo

Angelina Jolie with her son Knox

Angelina Jolie, 45, doesn’t seem to be waiting for Christmas to make presents for her kids. Last weekend, the actress, along with her 12-year-old son Knox, went to one of the GameStop stores in Los Angeles. It is quite possible that Knox was lucky, and he got the new PlayStation 5 console, which is now being chased by all gamers of the world (in many countries the new product has already been sold out).

Angelina appeared in public in her signature total black look, choosing skinny jeans and ponchos. However, the classic look was not without fashion accessories. So, Jolie chose Tod’s jockey-style high boots: this style of shoes is the most relevant this season.

The actress complemented the image with a bag with Roman Stud studs from Valentino, which is now experiencing a new peak of popularity. Zendaya, who recently became the face of the Italian brand, appeared with her in her hands in her first campaign for the brand.

Zendaya

Jolie’s fans now, by the way, can see their favorite not only in the reporter’s chronicle, but also on the big screen. The movie “Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland” has finally been released, where Angelina played the Queen of Hearts, as well as the mother of the main characters. Work on the post-production of the film went on for two whole years.