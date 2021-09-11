Announced Marvel’s Wolverine dedicated to Wolverine

©

Insomniac Games has announced a Wolverine game, Marvel’s Wolverine, at the PlayStation Showcase 2021. It is not yet known whether the game will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5, however, given the name of the game, which is similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man, everything suggests that it will be exclusive. The release date was also not shown – not even an approximate one.

Wolverine is a mutant with superhuman abilities. He possesses regeneration that allows him to survive severe injuries that would be fatal to an ordinary person. Most poisons and diseases also cannot kill and seriously harm Wolverine’s health. Its ability also increases stamina and agility, sharpens its senses, slows down the aging of the body. The skeleton of Wolverine differs from the human in the presence of six blades, similar to daggers and sharp as a razor. The blades extend from the webbing between the fingers (each hand has three blades).

In the trailer, they didn’t really show anything – the only thing is to praise the atmospheric graphics and brutal blades of Wolverine, as well as the most detailed bar in which our old friend presumably drinks whiskey without bothering anyone.