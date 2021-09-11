Another mysterious AMD graphics card for mining appeared in the photo – this time with Navi 22

One of the readers of the portal VideoCardz shared a few photos of another mysterious video card from XFX, presumably designed for cryptocurrency mining. Earlier it was reported about the graphics accelerator on the Navi 21 processor used in the Radeon RX 6800 (XT) and Radeon RX 6900 XT video cards. This time, it seems, we are talking about an accelerator based on GPU Navi 22. This chip is used, for example, in Radeon RX 6700 XT.

The source that provided the pictures did not share any information about the mysterious novelty. At the moment, it is only known that her photographs were taken in China. You can see on them that the cooling system of the accelerator is devoid of fans, and, apparently, is designed to blow through the system fans.

The screenshot of the GPU-Z program provided along with the photographs shows that the accelerator has characteristics close to the mobile version of the Radeon RX 6700M video card. It is based on the Navi 22 (Nashira Sammit) graphics chip with 2304 stream processors and 10 GB of GDDR6 video memory with 160-bit bus support. Taking into account the fact that the card is equipped with a PCIe x16 interface, it can be assumed that the photo may contain a specialized version of the unreleased, but expected game model Radeon RX 6700, only intended for mining.

The screenshot showing the efficiency of the mysterious card in mining is also curious. Its hash rate is 39.06 MH / s. It should be noted that the GPU temperature at the time of the test is 92 degrees Celsius.

The mysterious accelerator is equipped with only one 8-pin connector for additional power, which confirms the assumption that this is not the same video card that was revealed last month. In addition, the new video card has a different arrangement of capacitors on the back of the PCB.