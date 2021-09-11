Apple just now coped with the problems in the production of Watch Series 7 – at the start of sales is expected to be in short supply

According to a report by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple overcame the challenges it faced in preparing for the production of its next generation smartwatch. Now the company is ready to begin production of Apple Watch Series 7. Recall that the launch of the new watch is expected to take place along with the presentation of the iPhone 13 next week, September 14th.

Late last month Nikkei and Bloomberg reported that Apple had temporarily suspended trial production. Watch Series 7 pending troubleshooting. It was believed that the problems were caused by the updated design of the watch, which differs from the flatter edges of the case and display than on previous models. Apple reportedly had to implement new manufacturing processes that created reliability issues in the early stages of testing.

Manufacturing issues have now been resolved and Apple Watch Series 7 shipments should begin in late September. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, although Apple will announce the new watch next week, it will initially ship in small quantities and the waiting time will be significant.

In addition to the new design, the smartwatch is expected to Watch Series 7 will be shipped enlarged to 41 and 45 mm cases, which will increase the screen size from 1.78 to 1.9 inches in the larger version.