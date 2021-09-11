Apple urged not to attach iPhone to motorcycles due to harm to cameras

Motorcycles with powerful motors can create vibrations that can harm iPhone cameras, Apple said on its product support site. The company recommends motorcycle riders not to mount their phones on them, and moped and scooter owners to use a vibration-damping mount.

The recommendation applies to iPhone 6 Plus and 6s Plus, as well as all Apple phones from iPhone 7 and older. “Motorcycles with high horsepower or engine displacement generate strong, high-amplitude vibrations that are transmitted to the chassis and steering wheel. It is not recommended to mount the iPhone on motorcycles with such motors because of the amplitude of the vibrations that they generate in a certain frequency range, ”- stated on the Apple website.

Vibrations, according to Apple, can degrade optical image stabilization or, on newer models, closed-loop autofocus. The company notes that its camera systems are “designed to be reliable,” but long-term exposure to vibration “can impair their performance and result in reduced picture quality in photos and videos.”

Apple released an official recommendation on September 10, but users of its phones have been complaining about problems since at least 2019, MacRumors notes. Mountain bike owners have reported problems with cameras on iPhone after an active ride.