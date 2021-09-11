Atalanta Miranchuk lost to Fiorentina Kokorin – 1: 2. All goals scored from the penalty spot – Football

In the 3rd round of Serie A, Alexey Miranchuk’s Atalanta lost to Fiorentina Alexander Kokorin (1: 2).

Two goals – on the 33rd and 49th minutes – were scored from the penalty spot by the forward of the Florentines Dusan Vlahovic. Duvan Zapata in the 65th minute also answered with a goal from the 11-meter mark.

Alexei Miranchuk entered the starting lineup, in the 50th minute he was replaced by Ruslan Malinovsky. Alexander Kokorin played in reserve.

Thus, Fiorentina has 6 points after 3 rounds, Atalanta has 4 points left.

the date of the September 11, 21.45, “Azzurri d’Italia” Goals: 0: 1 –

33, penalty Vlahovic,



0: 2 –

49, penalty Vlahovic,



1: 2 –

65, penalty Zapata. Atalanta – Sportiello, Toloi, Palomino, Gimshiti, Freiler, Dzappakosta, Pashalich (Ilicic, 82), Miranchuk (Malinovsky, 50), Pessina (Copmeiners, 85), Mele (Gosens, 50), Zapata (Piccoli, 82). Fiorentina – Terracciano, Venuti (Odriosola, 25), Milenkovic, Igor Julio, Biragi, Bonaventura, Torreira (Amrabat, 66), Duncan (Castrovilli, 76), Callejon (Gonzalez, 76), Vlahovic, Sottil (Saponara, 66). Warnings: Mele (31), Zapata (33), Bonaventura (45), Igor Julio (56), Milenkovic (74), Gosens (76), Odriosola (81), Freuler (86), Palomino (90).

