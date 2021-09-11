Average commission on Steam is lower than on the Epic Games Store

New information was found in the text of the judgment in Epic v. Apple. It turned out that the average commission on Steam is lower than on EGS.

The court ruled on the claim against Apple. Epic Games won a small victory (lost on almost all counts). The head of Epic himself, Tim Sweeney, does not consider this a victory and has already announced his intention to continue the fight.

Attentive users have studied the text of the decision and found interesting information. For example, not about the nominal commission on Steam (often referred to as “extortionate 30%”), but about the average.

On Steam, the commission works like this: 30% is paid initially, as the level of sales increases, it drops to 20%, for comparison: in EGS, the commission for developers is immediately 12%.

However, the value of the average commission may be surprising. The text of the decision notes that the average commission on Steam is almost 2% lower than in EGS – 10.7%.

“[страница 97] The current Steam store charged a 30% commission for decades before the Epic Games store hit the market with a 12% commission. Just before that [появлением EGS] Steam has cut commissions to 20% and the average commission has dropped to 10.7%.