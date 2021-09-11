Before the announcement of the iPhone 13, we recall why Apple defeated outdated phones and PDAs

The announcement will take place on September 14 iPhone 13… This year, the iPhone turns 14 years old (how symbolic), and during this time smartphones from Apple have not lost their charm, continuing to set trends for the entire market.

We decided to figure out how the first iPhone was globally unique and why it won. It turns out there are as many as 5 reasons.

1. App Store



It is impossible to underestimate the impact of the App Store on the development of mobile devices.

In the mid-2000s, all owners of phones and PDAs were forced to search for an application on the Internet, because there weren’t really any centralized platforms for distributing software. Of course, there is some kind of romance in the search for games and programs on various portals, but in fact this is piracy. And pirate is bad.

For a long time, developers did not pay attention to mobile platforms, precisely because it was almost impossible for them to monetize software. And that’s where Apple comes in.

The first iPhone did not have an app store, App Store appeared only in 2008 with the release of iPhone OS 2 (then iOS was called that way). Finally, users have a platform that allows them to quickly and securely download applications, and developers have the ability to conveniently distribute them.



If desired, you can jailbreak your iPhone and download applications from third-party sources. The main thing is that only the content is not pirated.

All software contains a special digital certificate, which almost completely excludes the possibility of piracy.

If desired, applications could be made paid, the mobile application market has finally become a profitable business. Every year, the software in the App Store has become more and more. At the moment there are more than 2 million of them. And the developers’ income is now in the billions of dollars.

2. Ecosystem



The release of the iTunes Store was the first cog in the Apple ecosystem.

Apple products are unique in that in addition to developing the devices themselves, the company develops operating systems for them. In the 2000s Steve Jobs decided to follow the path of creation “Complex solutions”, and he was right. After all, Apple began to release its proprietary software (iMovie, GarageBand, Logic Pro, Final Cut) and launched the world’s largest music store, the iTunes Store.

This allowed, when the iPhone was released, to transfer to the mobile platform some of its applications, which were already familiar to many. This is called an ecosystem, and in the late 2000s, early 2010s, no one had such a thing.

For example, in a matter of minutes, the owner of an iPhone at that time could download music purchased from iTunes over the Internet. It was much more convenient than looking for her on some pirate sites.

Later, iCloud appeared, which brought full-fledged data synchronization between applications to iOS and macOS. You write a note on the iPhone, and then instantly you can continue writing it on the iMac.

3. Continuity



iPhone is once and for all.

As much as I love old gadgets for their uniqueness, today most of them look pretentious. And, frankly, if I remove the logo from the front of some of them, I can hardly tell where which one. At the same time, iPhones are still recognizable. All thanks to continuity.

If you take in your hand iPhone 2gyou instantly recognize it, even with the screen off and no Apple logo on the back. Engineers and designers managed to develop such a successful layout of interface elements and body that it is still used in the iPhone.



A miracle of design thought.

Yes, the framing has changed, but otherwise everything remains the same. Due to this, the transition to another generation of iPhone does not cause pain and difficulties. Although before, I remember from myself that when buying some other smartphone, it was necessary to retrain everything from scratch.

As a result, other companies decided to follow this path as well. Apple was the first to carry it through so many years later.

4. Simplicity



This is what many people appreciate about the iPhone.

First, Steve Jobs has always made sure that designers and engineers create an interface in which any important action can be done in no more than three steps. Therefore, by the way, even people unfamiliar with technology can easily master the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Recently I bought my mother an iPhone SE 2020 and was surprised how quickly she figured it out, although she did not have an iPhone before.

Later, this experience was adopted by other manufacturers. Notice how much more user-friendly Android has become in recent years.

Secondly, the abundance of buttons on the then smartphones and PDAs did not play into their hands and made it difficult to work with such devices. At the same time, on the iPhone, the user always knew that in any incomprehensible situation, you can press the Home button (it was the only one), and the desktop will open.



Therefore, iOS 5 and 6 still look attractive.

Thirdly, it is no coincidence that skeuomorphism was in iOS. Interface elements that resonate with objects from real life made it much easier to master the software, because we intuitively understood how it works. Most importantly, the digital environment was not perceived as something alien.

Plus, thanks to the design consistency. Apple has made sure to release guidelines by which developers design applications. Everything looks organic on an iPhone, and it makes working with a smartphone easier.

5. Security



It’s almost impossible to jailbreak an iPhone.

iPhones are some of the most secure smartphones on the market, and that’s a fact. The ability to install applications only from the App Store plays into the hands of device security. All software is tested, and no viruses can be there a priori.

Plus, each application runs in its own virtual sandbox, and it cannot affect the system or other software. Add to this a separate encryption chip that appeared in the latest iPhones – you get a perfectly secure device.

Before Apple and before the iPhone, no one gave security that much. It’s great that the Cupertinians set this trend for everyone else.



