Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya applied for Polish citizenship – 09/11/2021

The athlete spoke on this topic in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, excerpts from which were published on September 11.

“I have already submitted documents. My plan is to play for Poland as soon as possible, ”Timanovskaya said.

The 24-year-old athlete is in Warsaw with her husband. According to her, they cannot go to the city, as they are in a “specially guarded place.”

At the same time, the athlete said that she did not regret moving to Poland, but admitted that “in some moments she was emotional.”

At the end of July, Timanovskaya criticized the actions of the coaching staff of Belarusian athletes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, saying that she was announced for the 4 × 400 m relay without prior notice. At the same time, according to her, she only runs short distances.

After that, according to the athlete, she was removed from the competition and tried to forcibly return to Belarus. The National Olympic Committee indicated that Timanovskaya was sent home due to her emotional and psychological state.

On 4 August, the athlete flew to Warsaw after the Polish authorities granted her asylum. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sports of Poland Piotr Glinsky said that the athlete will have the opportunity to train in one of the country’s sports centers.

Timanovskaya herself declared that she was ready to return to her homeland when “it would be safe there” for her. In addition, the athlete voiced her desire to continue her sports career.