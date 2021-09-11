Billionaire Kylie Jenner was nicknamed “pumpkin” because of the ridiculous outfit (photo)

The younger sister of TV star Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of the status of the youngest billionaire in the world in May, got into the lens of the paparazzi in a leather outfit and became known as a pumpkin. The corresponding pictures are published by the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old celebrity was released in an orange leather mini dress from the luxury brand Bottega Veneta and transparent heeled sandals. The cost of the described item is 3350 pounds sterling.

Netizens criticized the entrepreneur’s appearance. “She looks like a giant pumpkin”, “The Kardashian sisters have a terrible sense of style”, “Everything about this outfit is terrible, down to a tiny purse in which there is only room for lipstick or a condom”, “She shows a fat ass and short legs.” , – they said.

