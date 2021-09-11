Bottas became the best in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, Mazepin lost to Schumacher

Finnish Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas showed the best time in Italian Grand Prix qualifying.

The qualification determined the starting order of the sprint qualification.

The second was his team-mate Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished in the top three.

Russian pilot “Haas” Nikita Mazepin took the 20th place in the protocol. His teammate Mick Schumacher is 18th.

Note that Bottas will lose ground at the start of Sunday’s race, as the power plant was changed in his car before qualifying.

On Saturday, the Italian Grand Prix stage will host the second free practice session and the sprint race. The beginning is at 13:00 and 17:30 (Moscow time), respectively.

World Championship. 14th stage. Italian Grand Prix

Qualification

1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland, “Mercedes”) – 1.19.555

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes) – +0.096

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands, Red Bull) – +0.411

4. Lando Norris (Great Britain, McLaren) – +0.434

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia, McLaren) – +0.440

6. Pierre Gasly (France, “Alpha Tauri”) – +0.705

7. Carlos Sainz (Spain, Ferrari) – +0.907

8. Charles Leclair (Monaco, Ferrari) – +0.955

9. Sergio Perez (Mexico, Red Bull) – +1,056

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy, Alfa Romeo) – +1,253

Retired after second segment:

11. Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Aston Martin)

12. Lance Stroll (Canada, Aston Martin)

13. Fernando Alonso (Spain, Alpin)

14. Esteban Ocon (France, “Alpin”)

15. George Russell (Great Britain, Williams)

Retired after the first segment:

16. Nicolas Latifi (Canada, Williams)

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, “Alpha Tauri”)

18. Mick Schumacher (Germany, “Haas”)

19. Robert Kubica (Poland, Alfa Romeo)

20. Nikita Mazepin (Russia, “Haas”).