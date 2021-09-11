Bottas won the Italian Grand Prix qualification, Mazepin – 20th. Sport-Express

The victory in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix was won by Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas.
The second was his partner Lewis Hamilton. The third position is Max Verstappen from Red Bull.
Russian pilot of “Haas” Nikita Mazepin dropped out in the first segment. He took the last, 20th, place.
Sprint qualification will take place on Saturday 11 September at the Italian Grand Prix. She will determine the pole holder and the position of the pilots on the grid.
Italy
World championship
14th stage
Italian Grand Prix
Qualification
1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland, Mercedes) – 1.19,555
2.Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes) – 1.19.651
3. Max Verstappen (Holland, Red Bull) – 1.19.966
4.Lando Norris (UK, McLaren) – 1.19.989
5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia, McLaren) – 1.19.995
6. Pierre Gasly (France, AlphaTauri) – 1.20,260
7. Carlos Sainz (Spain, Ferrari) – 1.20,462
8. Charles Leclair (Monaco, Ferrari) – 1.20,510
9. Sergio Perez (Mexico, Red Bull) – 1.20,611
10.Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy, Alfa Romeo) – 1.20,808
11. Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Aston Martin) – 1.20.913
12. Lance Stroll (Canada, Aston Martin) – 1.21,020
13. Fernando Alonso (Spain, Alpine) – 1.21,069
14. Esteban Ocon (France, Alpine) – 1.21.103
15.George Russell (Great Britain, Williams) – 1.21,392
16.Nicholas Latifi (Canada, Williams) – 1.21.925
17.Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, AlphaTauri) – 1.21.973
18.Mick Schumacher (Germany, Haas) – 1.22,248
19.Robert Kubica (Poland, Alfa Romeo) – 1.22,530
20. Nikita Mazepin (Russia, Haas) – 1.22,716