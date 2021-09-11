Bottas won the Italian Grand Prix qualification, Mazepin – 20th. Sport-Express

The victory in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix was won by Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas.

The second was his partner Lewis Hamilton. The third position is Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

Russian pilot of “Haas” Nikita Mazepin dropped out in the first segment. He took the last, 20th, place.

Sprint qualification will take place on Saturday 11 September at the Italian Grand Prix. She will determine the pole holder and the position of the pilots on the grid.

Italy

World championship

14th stage

Italian Grand Prix

Qualification

1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland, Mercedes) – 1.19,555

2.Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes) – 1.19.651

3. Max Verstappen (Holland, Red Bull) – 1.19.966

4.Lando Norris (UK, McLaren) – 1.19.989

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia, McLaren) – 1.19.995

6. Pierre Gasly (France, AlphaTauri) – 1.20,260

7. Carlos Sainz (Spain, Ferrari) – 1.20,462

8. Charles Leclair (Monaco, Ferrari) – 1.20,510

9. Sergio Perez (Mexico, Red Bull) – 1.20,611

10.Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy, Alfa Romeo) – 1.20,808

11. Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Aston Martin) – 1.20.913

12. Lance Stroll (Canada, Aston Martin) – 1.21,020

13. Fernando Alonso (Spain, Alpine) – 1.21,069

14. Esteban Ocon (France, Alpine) – 1.21.103

15.George Russell (Great Britain, Williams) – 1.21,392

16.Nicholas Latifi (Canada, Williams) – 1.21.925

17.Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, AlphaTauri) – 1.21.973

18.Mick Schumacher (Germany, Haas) – 1.22,248

19.Robert Kubica (Poland, Alfa Romeo) – 1.22,530

20. Nikita Mazepin (Russia, Haas) – 1.22,716