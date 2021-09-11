Brad Pitt began to see his children more often after breaking up with Angelina Jolie: “He is infinitely happy”

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, 56, is at the pinnacle of success. Cliff Booth’s role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood earned him five film awards, and the cherry on top was the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Insiders note that the actor’s affairs are going well in his personal life.

Brad is undergoing an update. He is happy, loves his children and enjoys the peace of mind at home. His business is going smoother than before. He is infinitely happy – says the source.



Brad Pitt

According to the informant, Pitt began to spend more time with children. After breaking up, Brad and Angelina Jolie agree to raise their six children together. Recently, the media reported that the former couple’s eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, agreed to meet with his father after a long conflict.

Brad is enjoying his personal life calmer. We see that this raised him to the pinnacle of professional success, – notes the insider.



Angelina Jolie with children