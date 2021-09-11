Brad Pitt visited Angelina Jolie’s home – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

They say the actor intends to make peace with his ex-wife.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt the other day was seen near the house of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie In Los Angeles.

Pitt, 56, recently sold out with the young model Nicole Poturalski, decided to visit the ex-beloved not only for the sake of communicating with children.

According to the insiders of The Sun, the actor was noticed at the back entrance to Jolie’s premises, where he stayed for about an hour and a half.

What is the real reason for the actor’s visit to the former is unknown, but they say that the actor desperately wants to make peace with Angelina and his children. The actor intends to end a lengthy legal battle over custody of six children, which has been dragging on for four years.

This deformity has lasted too long, and it is his great desire that they decide as much as possible outside the courtroom. Whatever the judge decides, they will raise children for the rest of their days. noted the insider

We will remind, not so long ago, the CEO of one of the health care companies of the state of Texas Kelly Christina, filed a lawsuit on Brad Pitt. The woman said that the actor deceived her with talk about marriage and accuses him of fraud

