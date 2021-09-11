Ceh9 gave prediction for NAVI vs Heroic match at ESL Pro League Season 14 | CS: GO

Streamer and commentator Arseny ceh9 Trinozhenko gave a forecast for the semifinal matches ESL Pro League Season 14 by CS: GO. In a vlog on YouTube, he could not name the clear favorites of these confrontations.
Trinozhenko believes that in the meeting Natus Vincere against Heroic there will be a serious fight.
Ceh9 noted that in the second semifinal match between Team Vitality and OG the outcome of the confrontation can be strongly influenced by the stage of choosing cards. The analyst noted that both teams do not play on Ancient.
Analysts at BC Parimatch consider NAVI to be the favorite in the match against Heroic. In the second semi-final, experts prefer Vitality.
Match odds:
- Team Vitality (1.64) versus OG (2.13) – September 11, 17:00 Moscow time;
- Natus Vincere (1.39) versus Heroic (2.78) – September 11, 20:15 Moscow time.
The odds are taken from the site of the Parimatch betting company and are relevant at the time of publication of the material.
ESL Pro League Season 14 runs from August 16 to September 12. The teams compete for a prize fund of $ 750 thousand. You can get acquainted with the line-ups of teams and the results of previous meetings in the report.