Censor.NET readers: Maguchikh is Lomachenko in a skirt (Ukraine) | Society | Inosmi

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh was again photographed with the Russian woman Maria Lasitskene. According to Censor.NET, their joint photo was posted on Instagram by Australian athlete Eleanor Patterson. “The Final of the Diamond League; Thank you for the great event, ”the Australian athlete commented on this photo, which was posted 13 hours ago. At these competitions, the Russian woman won the final with a score of 2.05 meters, and Maguchikh became the second (2.03 meters).

Recall Maguchikh after the high jump competition at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo was photographed together with athlete Maria Lasitskene, who serves under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee. In social networks, they criticized the Ukrainian woman and drew attention to the fact that Maguchikh is a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lasitskene is a captain of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Maguchikh herself said that she did not deny the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and in the photo with Lasitskene it was not an expression of any political position.





Reader Comments

Pidloga McCartney

Here (further obscene – ed.), kick her out of the APU! And I will not be surprised if tomorrow it turns out that the Maguchikhs have a Russian passport!

Shrek Bablokat

Stupid sheep.

Colt

Just dismiss from the army, deprive of salaries, pensions and medical care. Why are such organisms in the Ukrainian Armed Forces? In the event of a war, she will behave like Crimean esbearers.

Taras Radish

The poor “girl” was “intimidated”.

Nmsg Te

Oooh … Wrong, this is love.

Anna Sergeeva

At whose expense did this lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine go to the competition? Is it for our (budget) by chance?

Paravoz

Noble trolling! Who knew the Mighty before the scandal?

Maxim ak-murza

Doubtful fame. Now everyone knows for sure that she is a zoophile.

Georgy Ivanov

Those who were interested in sports news knew! Yaroslava’s surname is Siberian, and the Russian woman is completely non-Russian!

Shuha

Yes, it is clear that it is not Ukrainian! Genes to see this Yaroslava are calling back to under-empire! Let her go, for me she is not Ukrainian, but a real Little Russian without a flag, without a tribe! Shame.

Marko Lukash

What a disgusting thing, ugh!

Igorj Andreev

So I drew conclusions.

Tychus findlay

Maguchikh is Lomachenko in a skirt. It is disgusting when a country is represented by such a creature.

S. Fogger

Maguchikh: the 1st time is an accident, and the 2nd time is just a coincidence.

SergeiD

She clearly did not read the news about the ten wounded soldiers today. Let it go to hell for the curb. The disgust at her kissing enemies outweighs all her sporting achievements.

Ukrainian Kurka

Recruited.

Alex walewski

It turns out that this was correctly hounded (further obscene – ed.)… Didn’t get to the idiot …

Irinka 69

MAGUELY MAGILA will fix it.

bvz afvbkbz

And why does it not occur to any of the indignant commentators that this is the recruitment of a major of the RF Armed Forces?

Andy Mir

This should be done by counterintelligence, not “indignant commentators”

Anton Grinblat

It is just right for the SBU to deal with it: where does an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have such a passionate love for an officer of the aggressor’s army?

Oleg gonchar

And they said that she was a stupid girl: she didn’t know, she didn’t hear, etc., but it turned out that it was a convinced cotton wool.

Mike redford

Send her to the front lines. Let him try to be photographed there.

Gennadi Kyivski

There should be a state policy of ignoring Russia in all spheres of activity, and other states should be encouraged to do so. By not participating in events where there is Muscovy, we will save budgetary funds and this will not reduce the yield, etc.

Valeri Chigirin

This is the greatest zrada in the universe. The Australian took a picture of six, horror.

Small jerboa

The Katsap spies do not “burn” at all.

Vasya Shevchenko

Excuses-rebels in their defense from the lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maguchikh …

“With the end of the season, I would like to put an end to one more question. Over the past month, I have heard a lot of interesting things about myself. Of course, everyone has their own point of view, but let’s at least express ourselves correctly. Instead of writing nasty things to me, you better take care of yourself and use your time to good use.

Dear journalists, when will you start thinking and then writing? For some I do the long jump, for others I finish, where have you seen the finish in the high jump?

Now about the photo: it was taken at the request of Kamila Litsvinko, who is ending her career, she wanted to capture memories.

And now the culmination: in the photo I am not hugged by Maria (Lasickene), but by Nicola McDermott, who represents Australia.

Respect each other, please. Everyone is good, and I’m going on vacation, ”Maguchikh wrote on her Facebook page.