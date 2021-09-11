Championship of Spain. Athletic beat Mallorca, Real Madrid will take Celta on Sunday, Levante missed the 93rd win over Rayo – Football

In the 4th round of the Spanish Championship, Athletic beat Mallorca (2: 0).

On Sunday, Atlético will play against Espanyol, Real Madrid will meet Celta in their stadium.

The matches Sevilla – Barcelona and Villarreal – Alaves have been postponed due to the fact that on the night of September 10 CET in South America, qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup were held with the participation of players from the aforementioned clubs.

Championship of Spain

4th round

the date of the September 11, 19.30, Ciudad de Valencia Goals: 1: 0 –

39, Penalty Roher Marty,



1: 1 –

90 Guardiola. Levante – Fernandez, Miramon, Vezu, Robert (Postigo, 74), Clerk, Martinez (Pepelu, 79), Campania (Malsa, 58), Melero, Cantero (Dani Gomez, 59), Roher Martí (Sleep, 75), Morales. Rayo Vallecano – Dimitrievski, Baliu, Savelich (Guardiola, 66), Catena, Fran Garcia, Merkelance (Palason, 14), Trejo (Unai Lopez, 66), Garcia, Siss (Oscar Valentin, 66), Comesanya, Nteka (Bebe, 73) … Warnings: Martinez (16), Siss (43), Morales (45), Comesanya (45), Garcia (54), Malsa (66), Baliu (82).

the date of the September 11, 22.00, “San Mames” Goals: 1: 0 –

68 Vivian,



2: 0 –

74 Williams. Athletic – Unai Simon, Lekue, Vivian, Martinez, Balenciaga, Berenguer (Williams, 63), Vincedor (Sarraga, 63), Dani Garcia (Vesga, 73), Muniain, Williams (Serrano, 83), Raul Garcia (Villalibre, 63) … Mallorca – Reina, Maffeo, Valiant (Sastre, 77), Sedlar, Olivan, Jordi Mboula (Lee Kang In, 72), Kubo (Prats, 77), Dani Rodriguez, Baba (Battaglia, 73), Ruiz de Galarreta (Febas, 72 ), Fer Niño. Warnings: Dani Garcia (60), Baba (65), Sedlar (87).

NOTE: start time of matches is Moscow.

