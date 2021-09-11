Compulsion Games Doubles Staff Following Microsoft Purchase, Creates Third-Person Story Exclusive For Xbox

Passed under the wing Microsoft summer 2018 studio Compulsion Games has been working on his next project for almost three years. According to an interview with the French site XboxSquad, production started in early 2019.

Earlier, the head of Xbox Phil Spencer said that we are looking forward to the opportunity to introduce the public to the upcoming game Compulsion, but the official announcement is still not reached. Nevertheless, in a conversation with reporters, the studio’s public relations manager Naila Hajas opened the veil of secrecy by sharing some information about the project.

So, from her words it became known that the studio makes a story-driven single project with a third-person view …

The development of the game is currently in the middle of the cycle and involves the entire team of 80 people … That’s double what it was before joining Microsoft, but Compulsion is still the smallest team Xbox Game Studios and is not going to inflate the staff of more than 100 employees. The studio wants to maintain a sincere atmosphere in the team, and not turn into a company of hundreds of people.

In addition, the authors collaborate with other Xbox studios to share ideas and tips. For example, sound specialists communicate a lot with colleagues from The coalition and Rare … The same goes for the rest of the departments.

The new Compulsion Games is coming to Xbox Game Pass immediately. According to Hajas, subscription does not have a negative impact, but rather has a positive effect, opening up access to games for more people … As for the timing of the announcement, the studio is not yet ready to say if it will be presented before the end of this year or later, but confirmed that the game will bypass Early Access, as was the case with We happy few…

Speaking of the latter, the studio said it has taken into account criticism of its past games, in particular with regards to gameplay , and pays careful attention to this when building a project.

