Conversion of Oleg Kashin’s articles to NFT broke the Ethereum network

The Ethereum network suffered a global outage, due to which users could not carry out transactions for more than 12 hours. The cause of the accident was an attempt by the well-known Russian journalist Oleg Kashin to convert his articles into non-fungible tokens (NFT).

“I just wanted to give fans of my work an opportunity to purchase a digital certificate for some publications. The best articles were selected, just over five thousand notes. I started to release NFT and something happened at the end of the first thousand. The Ethereum network began to work slowly, and after ten minutes it went completely offline. Considering that it is decentralized, there is no support service as such. Hopefully after restoring the network to work, I can finish what I started. By the most conservative estimates, even the sale of a tenth share of tokens will make me a dollar millionaire, “Kashin said.

During the crash, all operations on the Ethereum network were stopped, the largest crypto exchanges stopped trading in altcoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the network was shut down by administrators on purpose due to a massive DDoS attack.

“Our analysts drew attention to unprecedented activity in some segments, which was very similar to the actions of intruders. Therefore, it was decided to temporarily suspend the operation of the network, carry out its maintenance and launch it with updated protection. There is no reason for panic, Ethereum is stronger than ever, “said Buterin