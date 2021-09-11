Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and his Manchester United debut in 2003 – how it was

Today, September 11, the attention of the football world will be focused on Old Trafford Stadium. For the first time since 2009, Manchester United will have Cristiano Ronaldo. In anticipation of the greatest comeback, let’s go back in our minds 18 years ago and remember the first visit of the Portuguese to the “Theater of Dreams”.

On August 16, 2003, the next season started in the English Premier League. The current champion, Manchester United, played host to Bolton Wanderers. “Red Devils” lost one of the main graduates of the legendary “class 92” in the offseason: David Beckham moved to Real Madrid. To replace him, a little-known 18-year-old Portuguese with a sonorous surname Ronaldo was acquired, for whom the Mancunians paid Sporting € 19 million. For comparison: Beckham, who at that time had the status of one of the best players in the world, left for Spain for € 37, 5 million

Of course, none of the United bosses doubted Cristiano’s talent even then, and yet many fans wondered: for whom such a lot of money was paid and how can this guy replace Bex himself? The newcomer’s answer was not long in coming. After the first one, it became clear that a unique man had arrived in England.

Alex Ferguson Former Manchester United coach “I felt it was time to change our team. David has made a huge contribution to our success and has a place in the history of the club that will last for centuries, but we must never stand still. “

Cristiano started the match with Bolton on the bench. For an hour, the audience watched the monotonous rolling of the ball, and the only memorable moment was the goal Giggs from a free kick. However, this was clearly not what was expected from the starting game of the champions. And in the 61st minute sir alex woke up Old Trafford, presenting the audience with the new “seven” of Manchester United.

Stylish hairstyle and gum in the mouth – already standing on the edge of the field before replacing, Cristiano gave the impression of a confident guy. This is what he actually turned out to be – Bolton right-back Nicky Hunt will confirm. For him, the next half hour was a real nightmare. “I was not ready for what he did that day. He just came out for a few minutes and turned the tide of the game, ”the defender admitted a few years later.

Ronaldo almost immediately received a pass in the center of the field: being surrounded by four opponents, he abruptly removed the ball under him and bounced back with a partner. His movements were so light and free that it felt like he was doing this in front of 70,000 fans every day. And then a real show began on the lawn of the Theater of Dreams. The Portuguese opened for a pass on the left flank and for the first time demonstrated his trademark “scissors”.

After an elegant feint, Cristiano threw the ball forward and quickly moved to the center, leaving behind two defenders, and then shot into the penalty area. United’s footballers felt that Bolton was having problems on the left flank, and they began to load this area even more. The result was not long in coming – after a few minutes one of the defenders, unable to withstand the bullying from Krish, grabbed him by the shirt in the penalty area. Undisputed penalty… Rude Van Nistelrooy the penalty spot did not convert, but after a few minutes Ronaldo made another slalom on the curb, pulled away from Hunt and served to the far post, where the ball alone received Paul Scholes. The latter shot at all the same Van Nistelrooy, Jussi Jaaskelainen coped with the blow, but Giggs was the first to finish and scored a double.

Photo: Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Closer to the end, Ronaldo tried his hand on the right flank. It only took him a few minutes to create two more chances to score. And although he did not take part in the next two goals of the hosts, his contribution to the entertainment of the game was so colossal that after the game they talked not so much about the authors of the goals scored, but about the 18-year-old boy, who after a while would become one of the best football players in history. …

Ferguson, fatherly protecting the youngsters from excessive pressure, said after the game that United fans had a “new hero”.

“It was a wonderful debut, almost incredible,” added the head coach.

Sam Allardycethen head of Bolton, admitted that after talking with striker Mario Jardel, former Ronaldo partner in Sporting, he hoped for a later debut for Cristiano in England.

“After what Mario told us, we hoped that he would not even be on the bench. He reminds me of Ryan Giggs when he first started playing. He can act anywhere, uses both legs and rushes at all defenders at breakneck speed. Everyone holds their breath when he gets the ball, ”Allardyce said.

Everyone was impressed by Ronaldo’s debut. Half an hour was enough for him to remove the question whether he was worthy to wear the seventh number in such a club. Six years later, Cristiano will go to Real Madrid, having behind him three titles in the English Premier League, two League Cups, an FA Cup, victory in the Champions League and the Club World Cup, as well as the Ballon d’Or.

Coming back after so many years of wandering is a great scenario for Hollywood cinema, but today it will happen in reality. We wait!