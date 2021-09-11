CSKA terminated the agreement with Mike James – Basketball

CSKA has officially announced the termination of the current agreement with defender Mike James (31 years old, 185 cm).

The American spent two incomplete seasons with the Moscow club. On account of James 87 matches for CSKA, in which he scored 18.8 points and made 4.7 assists per meeting.

James left CSKA during the 20/21 season after a conflict with head coach Dimitris Itoudis. In the second part of the last season, the defender played for Brooklyn in agreement with the army team. At the end of the season, the NBA club did not offer the 31-year-old a new contract. The American returned to Moscow and played in friendly matches for CSKA-2.

James’s contract with CSKA was for another two years. For each year in a Moscow club, an American was supposed to earn $ 2.5 million. In Europe, only Nikola Mirotić, Shane Larkin and Vasily Mitsich get more.

From “Real”, CSKA, “Maccabi” players run away to the NBA (and they are called there!), Without waiting for the end of the season. What’s happening?

In CSKA, coach Itoudis and superstar James quarreled (fled the game). What happened and who is the first to leave?

Brooklyn delivered their best moment of the season on the last day of the NBA regular season. Blake, Kyrie, Mike James and Kay Dee went to the lead