Djokovic – Zverev. Forecast and rate for 3.40 / Predictions for tennis

Serbian Novak Djokovic will play against German Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the US Open. The match will take place on September 11 in New York, beginning at 02:00 Moscow time. Djokovic – Zverev: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Djokovic

Djokovic, as expected, reached the semifinals without any problems, but psychologically it is still a very difficult tournament for him.

After each match, he is asked a question about the calendar Grand Slam. Novak, as you know, has a unique opportunity to become only the second man in the history of professional tennis who will be able to win all the Grand Slam tournaments in one season.

After the victory over Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals, the first racket of the world asked journalists not to constantly focus on this moment.

Djokovic in the match with Berrettini lost the first set, but then there was a “takeaway”. It seems that Novak really deliberately gives his rivals hope, and then ruthlessly destroys it. In the match with the Italian, his tennis was perfect.

Zverev

Zverev reached the semi-finals of the US Open for the second time in a row. And at the same time, he managed to extend his incredible winning streak, which began at the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, to 16 matches.

Like Djokovic, the German also had not the most difficult path to the semifinals. The only really tense moment came in the first set against Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinals. When the score is 6: 5 in favor of the opponent in a tie-break Zverev suddenly began to complain to the judge that he was disturbed by a too bright scoreboard. As a result, the game was stopped for some time, and after the resumption of the South African was unable to implement the setball. The next two games were completely played according to the scenario of the fourth racket of the world.

All predictions for the US Open

Zverev could not win in three sets only against Jack Sock. The American took the first game, but he did not have enough strength for the whole match, unlike Alexander, who is perfectly prepared both physically and psychologically.

Forecast and rate

On Djokovic in this match, the bookmakers offer to bet for 1.41, and on Zverev’s victory – for 3.40.

Novak at the end of July epic lost to Alexander in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament. Zverev then played a set and a break with a Serb. This was without a doubt one of the best matches of the German tennis player’s career.

And now Djokovic is definitely afraid of Zverev, who, after the triumph in Tokyo, gained incredible psychological confidence.

Bid – Zverev’s victory for 3.40…

There is a suspicion that Zverev will destroy another dream of Djokovic, who really wanted to win Olympic gold, and now wants to collect the calendar “Grand Slam”.