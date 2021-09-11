Doug Lyman hates the title of the film “Edge of Tomorrow” and is waiting for Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to shoot the sequel

Director Doug Lyman recently had a thorough interview with the portal Collider – told how the work on “Edge of the future 2”, and told how he terribly dislikes the title of a potential film-style, which he would replace with “Live. Die. And again” (Live. Die. Repeat.) – the main slogan of the film, which migrated to title status when the film was released on home video.

I hate the name Edge of the Future. Fought over this with Warner Bros., but they insisted. But I think that this name does not suit the film, and I still hope for a complete rebranding, because such films will forever remain in video libraries.

Lyman is sure that it was the unfortunate title that was the reason that the film did not become a box office hit.

As for the possible continuation of the fantastic action, which has been talked about for more than one year, it is still being discussed, but the process is complicated by the concept itself. Here, Lyman also hinted at the difficulties with the studio bosses.

When you try to make a film about time travel, you quickly realize that humanity will never master them, because they entail many paradoxes. It’s hard to get through the script here. At some point while working on the script for the first film “The Warners” I was asked: “Is it necessary [герою] travel in time at all? Let him just fight the aliens. ” And I told them: “If you want me to shoot this film, then you need to. I’m not interested in aliens, I’m interested in the moment with Groundhog Day. “

By the way, if the sequel does take place, Lyman plans to make it more chamber and focus on studying the characters. This is because Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are phenomenal actors.

I understand that sometimes a sequel needs more fire or explosions, but no amount of special effects can surpass the effect that the powerful scene with the acting of Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt has on the audience. Doug Lyman knows what he wants

And in fact, it depends on the performers of the main roles whether the second film will take place or not. As soon as their work schedules permit, filming can begin. At the same time, it is not necessary to wait for the 100% readiness of the script, especially since it has not yet been completed. But Lyman is not at all worried about this. In the end, the lack of a completed script did not prevent the filming of the first film, which eventually became so beloved by the audience.