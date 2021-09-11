Dynamo did a good job in the summer and acquired qualified football players. “

Dynamo Moscow head coach Sandro Schwartz summed up the summer transfer campaign, and also spoke about the fate of Grigory Morozov and Anton Terekhov.

– How would you rate the past transfer company? Were you satisfied with everything?

– I think that we did a pretty good job in the summer and acquired qualified football players. Before the transfer window closed, we had our finger on the pulse, we were ready to work on the flag. Now we are trying to develop those guys who are in the lineup.

– Dynamo added Kalachev, Morozov and Terekhov. What is their fate for the near future?

– We had a fairly open dialogue with all the players, they will not train with the main team. And where and how they will work – this question should be addressed to the club.

– The contract with the goalkeeper Igor Leshchuk was extended. Will he be given a chance this season?

– I am glad that Igor has extended his contract with the club, he is an important footballer for us. He is a quality goalkeeper, as everyone could be convinced of last season in meetings with CSKA and Lokomotiv when he started.

– Will Galkin, Gladyshev, Sazonov and Kutitskiy play on Friday for Dynamo-2 or will they prepare for the match with the base?

– I don’t want to interfere in the affairs of Dynamo-2, they have their own head coach, who determines the composition. We are in constant exchange of information with the academy and the second team. We are also discussing who can help the main team, and who can help Dynamo-2.

Diego Laxalt, Fabian Balbuena and Denis Makarov moved to the camp of the blue and white, and Guillermo Varela’s contract was also bought out.