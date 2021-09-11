Eddie Pasquale’s incredible save in the CSKA – Lokomotiv match, video

In the central Friday match of the KHL regular championship on September 10 at CSKA-Arena, the Moscow army team hosted Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. Both teams are considered as contenders for the highest places, but by the face-to-face meeting, only the current owners of the Continent Cup and the finalists of the last Gagarin Cup were in the leading group.

After a failure in the match for the CSKA Opening Cup, led by a newly minted representative of the coaching department Sergey Fedorov, managed, albeit not in the most convincing style, to win three matches in a row, alternately beating Dynamo Riga (3: 2), Sochi (4: 1) and Ak Bars (2: 1), while winning over Kazan was mined in extra time.

Yaroslavl also achieved a positive result in a meeting with the Latvian club with a similar score. Then, having recouped three times during the match with SKA, Lokomotiv lost to St. Petersburg in shootouts, and on September 7, for the first time 10 years after the tragedy at the airport, Tunoshna played on Memorial Day and also failed to win the game against Dynamo Minsk.

Together with the whole team in the first three games, one of the best goalkeepers in the KHL did not act in the best way Eddie Pasquale… Nevertheless Andrey Skabelka continues to trust the Canadian, while the only one of all the railroad goalkeepers who received playing time. So in the game against CSKA, Eddie was again in the starting lineup.

True, in the first minutes of the match his counterpart worked harder Ivan Fedotov… Lokomotiv earned the majority already at the 38th second, after which they forced the Russian to join the game several times, which he successfully coped with.

A few minutes later, it was time for Pasquale to show off his skills. The hosts of the site also earned the right to play too much and almost unsealed the rivals’ goal. The army team had at least three one hundred percent chances to open an account, but Eddie rescued his team over and over again.

And then Pasquale created a real masterpiece. The combination Wallmark – Plotnikov, which passed several times during the majority of CSKA, was repeated again. From the right throw-in circle, the Swede shot to the far post. Sergei closed the pass, the puck passed by the railroad goalkeeper’s hand and… flew to the spot! Pasquale managed to substitute the club in time, and she found herself in the path of the game projectile, blocking his path to the goal net and not allowing Plotnikov to open an account.

Neither the siren sounded in the arena, nor the joyful shouts of the fans confident in scoring, convinced the referees, who immediately spread their arms to the sides, to score the goal, and in the next pause, after carefully reviewing the repeat of the moment from all possible angles, they confirmed the original decision.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL.

Unfortunately for Pasquale and for the whole Lokomotiv, the Canadian goalkeeper’s incredible save only delayed the inevitable. CSKA possessed a tangible advantage during the first third of the game, and all the unrealized moments only provoked Sergei Fedorov’s charges.

Three minutes after a small feat, Eddie CSKA forced Pavel Kudryavtsev earn a double minor penalty, and this time the hosts were able to get their way. Within 28 seconds, they hit Pasquale’s goal twice. First Victor Svedberg closed the chamber Danila Yurtaykina from the right flank and then Lucas Wallmark took advantage of a great cross pass performed by John Gilmore…

At the beginning of the second twenty minutes, the advantage of the army team increased to three goals – Matvey Guskov implemented another majority. All that Lokomotiv could answer was the first goal for the team Reed Boucher, which gave intrigue to the third period.