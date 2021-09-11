Emma Radukanu – Leila Fernandez, US Open women’s final: prediction, statistics, time of the match, where to watch

The women’s tour, unlike the men’s, almost every tournament brings a lot of sensations. What is the last Roland Garros, where four tennis players played in the semifinals, who had never been at such a stage before. But at the US Open-2021, the WTA surpassed itself: 19-year-old Canadian (celebrated her birthday on September 6) Leila Fernandez and 18-year-old Briton Emma Radukanu – two unseed tennis players, the most rated of which takes only 73rd place – will fight for the title.

As we walked along the grid

Emma Radukanu

1st circle: Stephanie Vogel (Switzerland) – 6: 2, 6: 3

Stephanie Vogel (Switzerland) – 6: 2, 6: 3 2nd circle: Zheng Shuai (China) – 6: 2, 6: 4

Zheng Shuai (China) – 6: 2, 6: 4 3rd circle: Sara Sorribes (Spain) – 6: 0, 6: 1

Sara Sorribes (Spain) – 6: 0, 6: 1 4th circle: Shelby Rogers (USA) – 6: 2, 6: 1

Shelby Rogers (USA) – 6: 2, 6: 1 Quarter-finals: Belinda Benchich (Switzerland) – 6: 3, 6: 4

Belinda Benchich (Switzerland) – 6: 3, 6: 4 Semifinal: Maria Sakkari (Greece) – 6: 1, 6: 4

Leila Fernandez

1st circle: Ana Konyukh (Croatia) – 7: 6 (3), 6: 2

Ana Konyukh (Croatia) – 7: 6 (3), 6: 2 2nd circle: Kaya Kanepi (Estonia) – 7: 5, 7: 5

Kaya Kanepi (Estonia) – 7: 5, 7: 5 3rd circle: Naomi Osaka (Japan) – 5: 7, 7: 6 (2), 6: 4

Naomi Osaka (Japan) – 5: 7, 7: 6 (2), 6: 4 4th circle: Angelique Kerber (Germany) – 4: 6, 7: 6 (5), 6: 2

Angelique Kerber (Germany) – 4: 6, 7: 6 (5), 6: 2 Quarter-finals: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – 6: 3, 3: 6, 7: 6 (5)

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – 6: 3, 3: 6, 7: 6 (5) Semifinal: Arina Sobolenko (Belarus) – 7: 6 (3), 4: 6, 6: 4

The numbers speak

Emma and Leila have already met at the junior level: in the second round of the women’s tournament at Wimbledon 2018. Then the British was stronger – 6: 2, 6: 4.

This is the first Slam women’s final in the Open era, in which two unseeded rivals will come together.

The last time the two teenage girls faced off in the Slam finals was in 1999, also at the US Open. Then Serena Williams took her first Major, defeating Martina Hingis.

Radukanu is the first qualifier in both singles to reach the US Open semi-finals and finals.

Also Radukanau is the first British woman in the TBS final since Virginie Wade (victorious Wimbledon-1977).

Fernandez removed three rivals from the top 5 on her way to the final (Osaka, Svitolina, Sobolenko).

Fernandez is the fourth TBS finalist from Canada after Carling Bassett-Seguso, Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu.

Who said what

Leila Fernandez: “I think I’ve accomplished incredible things. It seems to me that only one word fits my case: “Magic.” After all, not only was my path on the grid amazing, but also the way I played. I enjoy it immensely.

Many people doubted me, my family, my dreams. I was constantly told: “No, you will not become a professional player, stop, go back to school.” One of my teachers told me to quit tennis and focus on my studies. I’m glad she told me that. Every day I keep these words in my head and tell myself that I will continue to go forward, overcome obstacles and prove to her that I will embody everything that I dream about. ”

Leila Fernandez Photo: Getty Images

Emma Radukanu: “Honestly, I just don’t believe in what’s going on. Shock. Madness. I always dreamed of playing the Helmet, but I didn’t know when it would happen. And it happened so early in my career – it’s crazy.

Before the US Open, I was not sure what my level would be. I was surprised how I played against rivals who are among the best players in the world. I think inside myself I knew that I had a similar level of play, like these girls, but I didn’t know if I could support him for the whole set or two. I honestly can’t believe that I did it against the best tennis players in the world. “

Emma Radukanu Photo: Getty Images

Bookmaker quotes

Victory to Radukan:1.57

Fernandez Victory:2.42

Although both tennis players are equally unfamiliar to the viewer, the bookmakers give a noticeable preference to the younger British woman. Yes, Fernandez, on the way to the finals, brought out more eminent and rating rivals, but she also spent more energy on it. Starting from the third round, the Canadian required all three sets, she had to play tie-breaks five times. Radukanu cleared the way to the final quickly and harshly, without giving up a single game to her opponents.

Do not forget the result of the meeting between Emma and Leila at the junior Wimbledon-2021: then the Briton was again better in two sets. Believe it or not, she will never lose a single set this fall in New York – 2.32.

Where and when to watch

The match will take place at the Arthur Ash Arena and will start at 23:00 (Moscow time). You can watch it live on the Eurosport 1 TV channel. Comments by Anna Chakvetadze and Vladas Tashev.

