European Central Banks Predicted Cryptocurrency Crash

According to the main bankers, BTC can make investors rich, but it risks “bursting” at any moment, because it is not supported by the state.

The head of the central bank of Sweden Sveriges Riksbank, Stefan Ingves, believes that the cryptocurrency will collapse, and the whole thing.

He shared his findings at a press conference in Stockholm, Businessinsider reports.

Stefan Ingves compared the spread of bitcoins to trade in postage stamps. In his opinion, people can get rich buying and selling cryptocurrency, but such means of payment cannot exist forever without the support of official government structures.

“Private means of payment collapse sooner or later,” said the top banker of Sweden.

His words, in general, correspond to the position of representatives of central banks of other countries regarding cryptocurrencies and bitcoin in particular. In February 2021, Ireland’s central bank governor Gabriel Mahlouf warned cryptocurrency investors to be prepared to lose all of their holdings.

“Personally, I would not invest my own money in this, but it is obvious that some people think it is a good idea. Three hundred years ago, people invested in tulips, considering them an investment,” he said.

In May, the head of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said that cryptocurrencies could completely depreciate, because they have no intrinsic value (the intrinsic value of money is considered to be the market value of the material from which they are created, and its value is determined by the cost of producing money, – ed.).

“Sorry, I’ll be straightforward again: only buy them if you’re willing to lose all your money,” commented Bailey on Dogecoin’s sharp rise.

Central banks around the world are now exploring the possibility of developing their own virtual money, known as digital currencies. The Bahamas in 2020 became the first to successfully launch them nationwide.

Earlier it became known that El Salvador was the first to officially recognize bitcoin as a means of payment on a par with the US dollar. President Nib Bukele said the government acquired 550 bitcoins, which was the equivalent of $ 25 million on September 7.

On the very first day of launch, El Salvador’s bitcoin system collapsed, sparking a wave of protests. Chivo, a state-owned cryptocurrency wallet, had to be shut down due to numerous complaints about installation problems. The President of El Salvador urged citizens to be patient, but people were outraged that the authorities did not explain to them either the advantages of the new system, or the mechanisms for conducting transactions.