Everyday life of Angelina Jolie: the actress on a walk with the twins Vivienne and Knox

Angelina Jolie with her son Knox

If yesterday the network discussed a new Guerlain commercial featuring Angelina Jolie, today the actress’s fans are looking with curiosity at her fresh pictures taken by the paparazzi.

Jolie has gotten into the lenses of reporters twice in recent days: yesterday a celebrity walked around Los Angeles in the company of 11-year-old Knox, and the day before they were seen with Vivienne (Knox’s twin sister).

Eyewitnesses, with whom the journalists managed to talk, noted that the star family was not much different from ordinary families: walking, shopping, dining in a cafe – “an ordinary happy family.”



True, if you believe the Western press, the actress does not have ideal relationships with all children. It is known that the 13-year-old biological daughter of 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old Brad Pitt Shiloh intends to move to her father in the near future. It is said that the girl was unhappy with her mother’s behavior during the divorce proceedings and the atmosphere in their house.



Angelina Jolie with her son Knox and daughter Vivienne

However, not only Shiloh will move to Pitt. According to the same Western press, ahead of Jolie shooting in the film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” six children.

This is a huge step in their relationship, because before Jolie limited Pitt in dealing with children. Brad is in seventh heaven

– said a source from the circle of celebrities.