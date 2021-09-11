Feminists are preparing a protest against Ronaldo – Gazeta.Ru

Feminist organizations intend to hold a protest against Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the fourth round of England championship match against Newcastle, reports Daily Mail.

According to the source, the feminists want to draw attention to the case of the model Catherine Mayorga, who accuses the Portuguese footballer of rape in 2009. The action is planned to be held at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. Ronaldo is expected to be in the Red Devils and take the field.

In 2018, Mayorga accused the Portugal striker of rape. According to her, the incident took place in Las Vegas in 2009. The model said that representatives of the football player paid her $ 375 thousand for non-disclosure of information.

In October 2020, the girl made a new attempt at litigation with Ronaldo. She stated that she was not able to sort out the terms of the 2010 nondisclosure agreement.

Previously Ronaldo shared his emotions from the return to Manchester United.