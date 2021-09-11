Feminists are preparing a protest for the first match of Ronaldo in the Premier League

Feminist organizations are preparing a protest for the match of the 4th round of the English Premier League between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The game could be for the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo first for the Mancunians after returning to the Premier League.

The match will take place today, September 11, at Old Trafford. The Portuguese is expected to be in the squad and enter the field.

Feminists want to draw attention to the case of model Catherine Mayorga, who claims to be the victim of rape by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

The process began in September 2018 after a model filed a lawsuit about rape by a player in a hotel in June 2009. Mayorga claimed that she received $ 375 thousand from the football player for silence.

In October 2020, Mayorga made another attempt at litigation with Ronaldo. She expects to prove that she was not able to understand the terms of the 2010 nondisclosure agreement. If the model’s attempt is successful, Ronaldo will be summoned to testify. Mayorga first publicly accused Ronaldo of rape in September 2018. She claimed that the crime took place in 2009 in Las Vegas. The athlete later allegedly paid her $ 375 thousand for silence. Ronaldo denied everything. In July 2019, the Las Vegas prosecutor’s office found Mayorga’s accusations against the football player unfounded.