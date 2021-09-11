Feminists prepare protest for Ronaldo’s first match over Portuguese rape allegations – Football

Feminist organizations intend to ruin Cristiano Ronaldo’s first match for Manchester United after his return.

Manchester United will play Newcastle at home today, 11 September, and the Portuguese is expected to be on the sidelines.

Feminists are preparing a protest to draw attention to the case of model Katherine Mayorgi, who claims to have been the victim of a rape by Ronaldo in 2009.

The lawsuit began in September 2018 after a model filed a lawsuit about rape by a player in a Las Vegas hotel. Mayorga claimed to have received $ 375,000 from the footballer for her silence. Later, the Portuguese acknowledged the transfer of money.

In October 2020, the model made a new attempt at litigation with Ronaldo. She expects to prove that she was not able to understand the terms of the nondisclosure agreement, which was concluded in 2010.

Ronaldo denies the charges brought against him by Mayorga. In July 2019, the Las Vegas Attorney’s Office took off with a football player suspected of rape in this case.

In April of this year appeared informationthat the American wants to receive from the football player about 56 million pounds (almost 65 million euros) in compensation.