FIFA lifted the ban on the use of Brazilians in the Champions League from Zenit :: Football :: RBC Sport

The club received a letter stating that Malcolm and Claudinho will be able to take part in the matches after the end of the pause for international matches

FIFA lifted Zenit’s ban on the participation of Brazilian footballers Malcolm and Claudinho in matches against Akhmat and Chelsea. The press service of the club informs about it.

“It follows from the letter that the blue-white-blue players Malcolm and Claudinho will be able to take part in Zenit’s games after the end of the pause for the matches of the national teams,” the team’s press service said.

The match between Zenit and Akhmat in the Russian Premier League will take place on 11 September. In addition, on September 14, the St. Petersburg team will play against Chelsea in London in the Champions League.

The ban on the participation of players in matches was imposed at the request of the Brazilian Football Confederation due to the fact that the St. Petersburg club withdrew Malcolm and Claudinho from the location of the national team.

The club made this decision, as Brazil is included in the “red list” of countries due to the unfavorable situation with the spread of the coronavirus. Because of this, football players who have visited Brazil need to go through a ten-day quarantine upon arrival in England.